Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Decreased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $41,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE VMC opened at $261.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.46. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $261.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,982 shares of company stock worth $2,685,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.