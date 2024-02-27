Walmart Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the retailer on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Walmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walmart to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE:WMT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,766,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 7,218,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,868,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 7,218,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,868,829 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,123,275. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,876 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.00 to $56.67 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $61.67 to $63.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.33 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.03.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
