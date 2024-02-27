Walmart Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the retailer on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Walmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walmart to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,766,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 7,218,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,868,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 7,218,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,868,829 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,123,275. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,876 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.00 to $56.67 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $61.67 to $63.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.33 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

