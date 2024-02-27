Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $132,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $132,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700 in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Quarry LP boosted its position in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Warby Parker by 137,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRBY opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.63. Warby Parker has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

