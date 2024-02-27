Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.14% of Waste Connections worth $49,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after purchasing an additional 948,942 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,336,000 after purchasing an additional 631,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Connections by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.31.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.1 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $169.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $171.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

