Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 898,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 504,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,821 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.04. The company had a trading volume of 133,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $209.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.