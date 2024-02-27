Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,098,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 695,856 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $4.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WVE. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $506.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -1.18.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $935,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

