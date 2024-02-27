WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $233.20 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, WAX has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $233.20 million and $30.06 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,138,058,250 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,856,892 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,137,874,387.590053 with 3,414,673,031.0422 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06661497 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $28,523,426.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

