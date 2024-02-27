Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wayfair from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.68.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,310 shares of company stock worth $3,328,616. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,236.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,583 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after acquiring an additional 962,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $35,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

