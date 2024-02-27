Wedbush Increases Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $7.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $3.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

FATE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $685.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $62,888.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.