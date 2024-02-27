Wedbush Raises Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $78.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $67.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRI. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $83.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carter’s by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,782,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

