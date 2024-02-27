West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives $104.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.92.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
NYSE WFG opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $90.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
