West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives $104.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WFG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFG opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.