Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 46.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMD stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 43,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

