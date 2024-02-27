Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Shares Purchased by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,245. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.