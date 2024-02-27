Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 1,145,780 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 5,090.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145,780 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $34,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in AZEK by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AZEK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in AZEK by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE AZEK opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

View Our Latest Report on AZEK

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.