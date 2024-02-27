Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires Shares of 493,343 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 493,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,939,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.15% of Datadog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 6.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Datadog Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,460,914.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

