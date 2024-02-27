Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 62,549 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,549 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.93% of Meritage Homes worth $41,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,473,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,498 shares of company stock worth $1,246,696. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MTH opened at $156.56 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $103.61 and a 52 week high of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

