Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $33.62 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,467 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.59% of Sensata Technologies worth $33,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,239.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 318,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 294,949 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 368,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after buying an additional 130,004 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 27.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,714,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,830,000 after purchasing an additional 366,958 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -688.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $52.05.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -959.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

