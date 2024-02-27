Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $55.52 Million Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,937 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.30% of Red Rock Resorts worth $55,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $173,703,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $27,069,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 126,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,921,000 after purchasing an additional 91,798 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.07.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. The company had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

