Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $64.72 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,356,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 587,183 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $64,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 411,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

