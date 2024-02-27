Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $64.72 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,356,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 587,183 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $64,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 411,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Devon Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Devon Energy
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.