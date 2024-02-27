Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $46.48 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,249,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,483,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vertiv by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Vertiv stock opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

