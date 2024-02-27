Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.85% of Shift4 Payments worth $38,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,025,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,155,000 after buying an additional 149,783 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,402,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,238,000 after buying an additional 622,985 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,514,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.5 %

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

