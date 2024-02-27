Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.73% of ITT worth $58,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 3.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ITT by 63.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 1.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ITT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 4.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $125.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $127.13.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

ITT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

