Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 10,657 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.23% of Vulcan Materials worth $62,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $261.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $261.45. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,982 shares of company stock worth $2,685,762 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

