Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 107,596 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 107,596 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.68% of Wingstop worth $35,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Wingstop by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000.

NASDAQ WING opened at $349.46 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $350.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.71, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.68.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WING. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.72.

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

