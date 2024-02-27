Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 129,907 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,907 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $56,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after buying an additional 1,680,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $202.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.41 and its 200 day moving average is $168.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $204.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

