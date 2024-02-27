Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 22,490 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,490 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.45% of Watsco worth $66,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $69,643,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 240,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 111.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,608,000 after purchasing an additional 154,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Trading Down 0.3 %

WSO stock opened at $383.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.05 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.