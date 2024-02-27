Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 248,325 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 248,325 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $40,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.52. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

