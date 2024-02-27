Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 27,418 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,418 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.09% of Arista Networks worth $49,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,651 shares of company stock worth $46,124,038. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

