Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after buying an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five9 by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,410,000 after acquiring an additional 510,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Five9 by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after acquiring an additional 330,567 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIVN stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

