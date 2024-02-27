Westover Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after buying an additional 110,044 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in CDW by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,192,000 after acquiring an additional 203,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $246.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $248.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

