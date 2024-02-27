Westover Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,348 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 31.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,719,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,842 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

