Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.96. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$11.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,400 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 3,723 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,123 shares of company stock worth $155,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

