Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of WIL opened at GBX 375 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wilmington has a one year low of GBX 250 ($3.17) and a one year high of GBX 380 ($4.82). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 333.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 326.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £335.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,704.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wilmington from GBX 390 ($4.95) to GBX 418 ($5.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

