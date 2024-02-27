WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at about $5,081,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 724,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of WNS by 19.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after buying an additional 274,908 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of WNS by 22.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,459,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of WNS by 62.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,254,000 after buying an additional 387,378 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

