Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS) Declares Dividend of $0.60

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Woodside Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of WDS stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,566 ($19.86). 82,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,350. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,627.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,742.16. Woodside Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,514 ($19.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.02).
About Woodside Energy Group
