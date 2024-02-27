Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.41.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $8.65 on Tuesday, hitting $298.56. 3,166,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,239.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.06 and a 200-day moving average of $252.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Workday by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

