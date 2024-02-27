Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.84.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $7.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,600. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,252.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.06 and its 200 day moving average is $252.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,750,000 after buying an additional 335,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

