Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 44,090 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $14,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,150,000 after acquiring an additional 351,537 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $26,719,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

WYNN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.31. The company had a trading volume of 378,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,955. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.