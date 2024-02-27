Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Trading 7.4% Higher

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 120,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 611,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on XHR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

