XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

XPeng Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of XPEV opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.00. XPeng has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get XPeng alerts:

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in XPeng by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 132,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.