Xperi (XPER) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi Price Performance

Xperi stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. Xperi has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $507.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Xperi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xperi by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,812,000 after buying an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after acquiring an additional 239,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xperi by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xperi by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Xperi by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 417,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.