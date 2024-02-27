yearn.finance (YFI) Market Capitalization Hits $279.82 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $279.82 million and $32.97 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $8,369.22 or 0.14733022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,434 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

