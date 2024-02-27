Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 262,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 136,568 shares.The stock last traded at $4.41 and had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Youdao Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at $124,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

