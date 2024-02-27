Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $20,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,939,000 after buying an additional 421,588 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. XY Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,325.8% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,127,000 after buying an additional 343,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after buying an additional 198,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

