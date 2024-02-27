Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Shares of ZD opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $81.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 340.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

