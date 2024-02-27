ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.72% of ZimVie worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $32,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $16,672,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in ZimVie by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,377,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 123,344 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $11,555,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZimVie by 49.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,011,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 332,709 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. ZimVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ZimVie in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ZimVie from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

