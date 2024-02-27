Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6026 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance

ZIONL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.