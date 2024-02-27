Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6248 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:ZIONO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 12,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $27.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZIONO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

