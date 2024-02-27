ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.00

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33), with a volume of 189292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.00, a PEG ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

