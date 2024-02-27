Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-4.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.18-1.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.44.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,953,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,676. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.95.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,915. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,859,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,751,000 after buying an additional 272,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

